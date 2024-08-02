Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Citigroup

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after buying an additional 1,177,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Symbotic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

