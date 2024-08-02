T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $187.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,009,788 shares of company stock worth $683,888,026 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,025.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

