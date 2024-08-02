T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

