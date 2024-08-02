TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 4,991 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

