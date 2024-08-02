TD Cowen Increases Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $176.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $171.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.73.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $186.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.97. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

