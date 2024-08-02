TD Securities Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$282.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$270.00 to C$282.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$260.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$245.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$263.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$231.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$224.79.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.