TD Securities Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCW. Cormark increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$5.18 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

