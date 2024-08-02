Tesla’s (TSLA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim restated a sell rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $216.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $692.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.15. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

