Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $180.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $173.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.56. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Wayne L. Jones 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne L. Jones 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,565.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.