The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $94.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

