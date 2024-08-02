Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 101,854 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,364% compared to the typical volume of 6,958 put options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSEARCA XME opened at $60.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XME. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

