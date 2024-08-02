Traders Purchase High Volume of Cerevel Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 15,827 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 633% compared to the average volume of 2,158 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CERE opened at $44.96 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

