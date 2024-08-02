Traders Purchase High Volume of Global Payments Put Options (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,514 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 3,105 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $98.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after buying an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,933,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

