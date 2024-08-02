TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BWS Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 6,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,894.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,181 shares of company stock valued at $321,563. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in TriMas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in TriMas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

