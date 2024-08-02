TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 960.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $31,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in TriNet Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.20.

In related news, insider Samantha Wellington 7,064 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Wellington 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.76 and a one year high of $134.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

