Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Financial Review

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 10.07% 11.51% 4.78% Nuvera Communications -10.25% 2.44% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.65 billion 1.50 $543.59 million $0.94 8.42 Nuvera Communications $65.79 million 0.65 -$3.21 million ($1.32) -6.22

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Nuvera Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Nuvera Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. It also provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions; and digital services, including search, invoice, and TL services, as well as information, entertainment, and application services. In addition, the company offers TV+, a television platform; fizy, a digital music platform; YaaniMail, a local e-mail service; GAME+; Iste Suit; BiP; smart legal documentation automation; Chatbot; and home internet and TV services. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; data services for business and residential customers; email and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, the company is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves communities in Minnesota and Iowa through customer service call centers, its website, and commissioned sales representatives. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

