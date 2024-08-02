Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Utz Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $7,464,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dylan Lissette sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $191,157.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $7,464,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,151 shares of company stock worth $8,103,702. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Utz Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.