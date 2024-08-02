Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 769,486 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $191,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after buying an additional 278,287 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after buying an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after buying an additional 469,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,834,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,122,000.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932 over the last three months. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

