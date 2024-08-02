Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,993,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Knowles worth $193,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 18.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 529,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 44,566 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

