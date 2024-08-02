Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 144,729 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.45% of PROS worth $178,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in PROS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of PRO opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

