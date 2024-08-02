Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $187,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 714.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

