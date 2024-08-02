Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.10% of QuantumScape worth $191,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 23.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 4.62. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,595. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.