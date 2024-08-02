Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.78% of StepStone Group worth $188,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

StepStone Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of STEP opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $51.07.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

