Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,698,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $186,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $13,854,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,365,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $2,875,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 11,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
YMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Full Truck Alliance Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
