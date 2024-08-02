Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,215,248 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,246,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Worthington Steel worth $188,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

