Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 371,537 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of agilon health worth $176,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at $2,975,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000.

agilon health Price Performance

AGL opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

