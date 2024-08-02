Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 88,634 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Veris Residential worth $189,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -24.00%.

In other news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 35,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

