Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.78% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $190,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $985.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.