Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 32,663 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of ePlus worth $186,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

PLUS stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $554.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

