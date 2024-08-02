Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.48% of BancFirst worth $188,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $130,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,496 shares of company stock worth $1,576,396. 33.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $110.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.