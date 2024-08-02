Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 824,163 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,194,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Baird R W upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

