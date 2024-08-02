Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

