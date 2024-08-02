Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after buying an additional 155,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after buying an additional 325,347 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,070,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,636,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,517,000 after buying an additional 133,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

