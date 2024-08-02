Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,347 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,636,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,517,000 after purchasing an additional 133,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

