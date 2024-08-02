Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.