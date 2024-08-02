Ventum Financial Raises Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$15.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.10.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$6.85 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

