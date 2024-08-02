Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vestis news, Director Williams Ena Koschel acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $359,093.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,810,579 shares of company stock worth $28,301,263.

NYSE:VSTS opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Vestis Co. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

