Wedbush Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $37.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.2 %

PINS stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

