Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of ARVN opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,160,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

