West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $106.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 60.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.