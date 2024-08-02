Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

