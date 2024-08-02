Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.63.
WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.
Shares of WING opened at $371.66 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.69.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
