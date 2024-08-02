Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.63.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $371.66 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.