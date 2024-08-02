WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

KLG stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. WK Kellogg Co has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

