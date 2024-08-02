Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $201.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $228.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s current price.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. Woodward has a 52-week low of $119.03 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 75,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.