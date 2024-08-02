World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.50

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 3389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on World Kinect

World Kinect Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. World Kinect’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in World Kinect by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in World Kinect by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in World Kinect by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.