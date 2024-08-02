Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPOF. Roth Capital upgraded Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

XPOF stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

