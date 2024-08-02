Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $172.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on XYL. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 96.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

