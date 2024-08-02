Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Amdocs in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%.
Amdocs Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,254,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after buying an additional 254,304 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after buying an additional 258,343 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
