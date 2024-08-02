Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for NiSource in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NiSource Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $31.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 991,336 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in NiSource by 146.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450,818 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.