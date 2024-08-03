AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair began coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Baird R W raised AAON to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 63.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

